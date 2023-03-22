AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s fifth Opry anniversary + Brett Eldredge’s new vinyl

todayMarch 22, 2023

ABC

Chris Janson celebrated his fifth year as a Grand Ole Opry member in style by arriving in Minnie Pearl’s Cadillac. He also wore Johnny Cash‘s coat while performing a cover of “Folsom Prison Blues” onstage. View photos from Tuesday night’s event on the Opry’s Instagram post.

Brett Eldredge is dropping a brand new vinyl exclusively for his The Locals fan club members. The two-track LP will feature an unreleased song, “Cinnamon,” as well as a work tape of “The One You Need.” Watch Brett’s announcement on Twitter and join The Locals via the sign-up link.

Jimmie AllenDrake Milligan and Jay Allen have been added to the Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) lineup. The three-day event will take place in Napa Valley, California, from April 25 to April 27. For the full list of performers, visit the LITVGC website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

