AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dylan Scott’s new Christian collab + Jake Worthington’s debut album

todayMarch 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Dylan Scott has joined Christian artist Jason Crabb for a new duet, “Good Morning Mercy.” The soulful uptempo track was written by Jason, Caleb WardJordan Ward and Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus

Warner Music Nashville and River House Artists have announced the joint signing of country newcomer Austin Snell. Of this venture, Zebb Luster, general manager of River House Artists, shares in a statement, “Watching Austin craft his sound and unique style over these past few years has been an honor. He truly knows who he is as an artist and musician. He has a natural ability to follow his own instincts that have musically set him apart.” Austin’s latest release is his searing rendition of “Wasting All These Tears,” originally recorded by Cassadee Pope.

The trailer for the Apple TV+ series My Kind of Country has dropped. Featuring Mickey GuytonJimmie Allen and Orville Peck as judges, the music competition spotlights 12 up-and-comers from around the world as they compete against each other to be the next country star. Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon serve as executive producers.

Big Loud Records artist Jake Worthington has unveiled details about his forthcoming debut album. Due out on April 7, Jake’s self-titled project contains 12 songs; he’s featured as a co-writer on every track. “Blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music,” Jake says of his upcoming rootsy effort. Two new songs will be released ahead of the album Friday, March 17.





Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lynyrd-skynyrd-pays-tribute-to-gary-rossington-at-first-show-since-his-death
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Lynyrd Skynyrd pays tribute to Gary Rossington at first show since his death

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Just one week after the death of guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd was back onstage Sunday at the Plant City Strawberry Festival in Florida, where they paid tribute to their late guitarist. Rolling Stone reports that in the middle of the show the band played “Tuesday's Gone” as video and images of Rossington, who passed away March 5 at the age of 71, were projected on the screen, along with […]

todayMarch 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%