Nashville notes: Dylan Scott’s new Christian collab + Jake Worthington’s debut album

Dylan Scott has joined Christian artist Jason Crabb for a new duet, “Good Morning Mercy.” The soulful uptempo track was written by Jason, Caleb Ward, Jordan Ward and Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus.

Warner Music Nashville and River House Artists have announced the joint signing of country newcomer Austin Snell. Of this venture, Zebb Luster, general manager of River House Artists, shares in a statement, “Watching Austin craft his sound and unique style over these past few years has been an honor. He truly knows who he is as an artist and musician. He has a natural ability to follow his own instincts that have musically set him apart.” Austin’s latest release is his searing rendition of “Wasting All These Tears,” originally recorded by Cassadee Pope.

The trailer for the Apple TV+ series My Kind of Country has dropped. Featuring Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck as judges, the music competition spotlights 12 up-and-comers from around the world as they compete against each other to be the next country star. Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon serve as executive producers.

Big Loud Records artist Jake Worthington has unveiled details about his forthcoming debut album. Due out on April 7, Jake’s self-titled project contains 12 songs; he’s featured as a co-writer on every track. “Blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music,” Jake says of his upcoming rootsy effort. Two new songs will be released ahead of the album Friday, March 17.





