Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Easton on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ + Boy Named Banjo’s Opry debut

todayMarch 23, 2023

AD

“A Little More Country Than That” hitmaker Easton Corbin was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 22, to perform his new romantic single, “Marry That Girl.” If you missed it, you can watch the performance on YouTube.

Hailey Whitters is set to appear on NBC’s Today on Tuesday, March 28. “Takin’ some country up to the big city next week to perform on @todayshow!!” Hailey shared on Instagram. 

Boy Named Banjo made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, March 21. Check out photos from the special night on the band’s latest Instagram post. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

