Nashville notes: Hannah’s headed to the “Bank” + Lainey on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Hannah Dasher‘s new track, “Cryin’ All the Way to the Bank,” is set to arrive March 31. It’s the first new music from the Stand by Your Pan star since 2021’s The Half Record. You can presave Hannah’s new song now.

Lainey Wilson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, March 16. In case you missed it, watch her interview with Kelly and her performance of “Heart Like a Truck” now.

Yellowstone actor and rising country artist Luke Grimes has released a reflective new song, “Oh Ohio.” It follows his Mercury Nashville/Range Music debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” which dropped last year.

Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson and more join the lineup of performers for the Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones tribute show. Previously announced artists include Wynonna Judd, Dierks Bentley, Michael Ray and Tracy Lawrence. The event will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on April 25. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.