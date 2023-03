Buck Country Music News

ABC Parker McCollum has unveiled a powerful music video for his song "Rest Of My Life." The cinematic visualizer tells a heart-rending and, at times, too-hard-to-watch story of addiction, devastation, sobriety and redemption. “’Rest Of My Life’ is my favorite song I have ever written, and I always felt like it deserved a music video," Parker tells the press. “I really wanted to push the limits, and I didn’t want to get done with this […]