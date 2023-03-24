AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kip’s “Kinda Bar” + Brandy’s new album

todayMarch 24, 2023

Kip Moore has released a rocking new song, “Kinda Bar.” The track, which Kip co-wrote with Dan Couch, is featured on his upcoming album, Damn Love, dropping April 28. 

Mickey Guyton joined the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, March 23, to talk about her new Apple TV+ series, My Kind of Country, and catch up on life and new music. While on the show, Mickey also teased an upcoming collaboration with a “superstar artist” that’s slated to drop this summer.

Brandy Clark has announced her forthcoming self-titled record with a tender new song, “Buried.” The 11-song project is produced by Brandi Carlile and will be out on May 19. 

Country newcomer Greylan James has signed with BMLG Records. The announcement arrived on Friday, March 24, in conjunction with the release of Greylan’s new single, “Undermine.” “When I was 14 years old, I wrote and mailed Scott Borchetta a letter that told him who I was and why he should sign me. For some reason, I just always had a feeling Scott was going to be part of my career. Now 12 years later, I can’t believe I get to work with him and the incredible BMLG team,” Greylan shares.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

U2 scores their 11th U.K. number one album with ‘Songs of Surrender’

Island Records/Interscope U2 has a new number one album in the U.K. The Irish rockers' latest release, Songs of Surrender, tops the U.K. Official Albums chart, outselling their closest competition, The Weeknd’s Highlights, two to one. Songs of Surrender is the band’s first U.K. number one since 2009’s No Line on the Horizon and their 11th overall, tying David Bowie, who also had 11 number ones. (The Beatles still have the most with 15.) U2’s Songs of Surrender, featuring 40 rerecorded and reimagined U2 […]

todayMarch 24, 2023

