AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Parker McCollum on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ + Griffen Palmer’s “Unlearn”

todayMarch 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Parker McCollum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 30 to perform “Handle On You.” The single is currently number four and rising on the country charts. Watch Parker’s performance on YouTube and check out photos from his visit on Instagram. 

Big Loud Records newcomer Griffen Palmer has announced his debut album with the release of its powerful title track, “Unlearn.” “I’ve been dreaming of putting out my own album for as long as I can remember,” Griffen shares. “It was important to me that we hold on releasing my first album until we had the songs just right, and I’m equal parts amazed and proud of how it has all turned out.” Unlearn drops April 28.

Caylee Hammack has dropped her new song, “History of Repeating.” The pensive track was penned by Caylee with Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford (Pillbox Patti). “This song is a very honest admission of some bad decisions that I think anyone can relate to making … those decisions sometimes we repeat, even though we know it’s not what is best for us. The humanness of our habits and hearts and a swig of Jack Daniel’s for flavor,” Caylee reflects.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen-+-adam-lambert-add-more-rhapsody-tour-dates
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen + Adam Lambert add more Rhapsody Tour dates

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns Queen + Adam Lambert have added more dates to their North American Rhapsody Tour. The band has added eight new dates “due to overwhelming fan demand,” including second shows in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.  The tour now features 22 shows overall, opening October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland, and now wrapping November 12 in Los Angeles.  Tickets for the new dates go on […]

todayMarch 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%