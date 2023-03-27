AD
National News

Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

todayMarch 27, 2023

Background
The Covenant School

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The six victims of a fatal shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Katherine Koonce, 60

Koonce was the head of the Covenant School, according to police.

Cynthia Peak, 61

Peak was a substitute teacher, according to investigators.

Mike Hill, 61

Hill was a custodian, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

