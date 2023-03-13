NCAA March Madness brackets are set

Eight dead after two fishing boats capsize near San Diego, officials say
(SAN DIEGO) -- At least eight people have died after two boats capsized near San Diego's Black Beach, according to emergency officials. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department began receiving calls about the two panga fishing boats at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Fire Department. It is unclear what caused the boats to capsize, but fog, surf, and pitch-black conditions likely contributed, James Gartland, chief of the […]