    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

NCAA March Madness brackets are set

todayMarch 13, 2023

(NEW YORK) — March Madness fans rejoice: Selection Sunday is now behind us and we now know the 68 teams that will be participating in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first round of the tournament will then begin on Thursday.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared Monday on Good Morning America previewing everything you need to know about this year’s March Madness:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

