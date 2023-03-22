AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

New Devo documentary in the works

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
Anne Fishbein/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

We’re about to learn a lot more about Devo: a new documentary on the band is currently in the works.

Devo is described as the “first-ever fully authorized film” on the band, who formed in 1973 in the aftermath of the Kent State massacre and went on to have a huge hit in 1980 with “Whip It.” It’s directed by Chris Smith, who previously directed the Netflix docs Frye and Tiger King.

The film will include archival footage and interviews, in order to tell the story of the band’s “evolution from hippie artistes to art-rockers with a message, to their unexpected mainstream success as a hit rock band and the pioneers of the MTV age.” 

“DEVO was a huge influence on me,” Smith shares. “Their approach to music, film, video and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”

So far there’s no word on when Devo will be released.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

