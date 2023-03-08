AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New Iron Maiden book looks back at the Paul Di’Anno years

todayMarch 8, 2023

Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The early years of Iron Maiden are going to be the subject of a new picture book from Rufus Publications.

Iron Maiden – The Paul Di’Anno Years, the third title in the publisher’s Portraits series, will focus on the band’s years with frontman Di’Anno, which covers 1978 to 1981. The book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, with the black-and-white pics covering the band rehearsing, recording, playing live and more. 

The 240-page book comes with a fold-out poster and features a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. There will be 666 numbered copies of the main addition, along with limited leather and metal editions, with just 66 of each available. 

The books will be available for preorder starting Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

