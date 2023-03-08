New Iron Maiden book looks back at the Paul Di’Anno years

Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The early years of Iron Maiden are going to be the subject of a new picture book from Rufus Publications.

Iron Maiden – The Paul Di’Anno Years, the third title in the publisher’s Portraits series, will focus on the band’s years with frontman Di’Anno, which covers 1978 to 1981. The book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, with the black-and-white pics covering the band rehearsing, recording, playing live and more.

The 240-page book comes with a fold-out poster and features a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. There will be 666 numbered copies of the main addition, along with limited leather and metal editions, with just 66 of each available.

The books will be available for preorder starting Friday.