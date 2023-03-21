AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Newcomers to shine on the 2023 CMT Music Awards Ram Side Stage

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
CMT

Avery AnnaChapel HartJackson DeanLily RoseMegan Moroney and Nate Smith are set to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. 

A longtime staple stage for up-and-comers at the CMT Music Awards, past performers include Dan + ShayJimmie AllenMaren MorrisParker McCollum and Thomas Rhett

Blake SheltonCarrie UnderwoodCarly PearceCody JohnsonKeith UrbanLainey Wilson and co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Kane’s wife, Katelyn Brown, are slated to perform on the show as well.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

To view the full list of nominations, visit the 2023 CMT Music Awards’ website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day-march-21,-1994:-bruce-springsteen-wins-an-oscar-for-“streets-of-philadelphia”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day March 21, 1994: Bruce Springsteen wins an Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia”

On This Day March 21, 1994… Bruce Springsteen added an Oscar to his trophy case, winning the Academy Award for “Streets of Philadelphia,” which he wrote for the Tom Hanks movie Philadelphia. The tune was one of two tracks from the movie to be nominated, the other being “Philadelphia,” by Neil Young. Philadelphia was one of the earliest mainstream films to deal with the HIV/AIDS crisis, and won Hanks an Oscar for Best Actor. "Streets of […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%