AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Nick Cannon is expecting … a new game show

todayMarch 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

Nick Cannon is expecting, but this time it’s not another a baby. Taking to socials on Tuesday, he shared that he’s got a new show on E!, which happens to play on his multiple baby announcements.

Hosted by Kevin HartWho’s Having My Baby with Nick Cannon is set to premiere this spring. As Kev says in the clip, it will feature a group of ladies who’d love to mother Nick’s child.

“You’re gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Kevin says. Nick then jokingly pretends to choose one using the eeny, meeny, miny, moe method. No other details about the show have been disclosed.

Nick is the father of 12 children: Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah CareyRisePowerful and Golden with Brittany BellBeautifulZion and Zillion with Abby De La RosaHalo and the late Zenwith Alyssa ScottLegendary with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

When asked if he’s done having children, he recently told ET that “God decides when we’re done” having kids.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-john-mayer,-alanis-morissette,-miley-cyrus-and-lewis-capaldi
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi

John Mayer is headlining the Sound on Sound festival, as are Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The festival will be held in John's native Bridgeport, Connecticut, between September 30 and October 1. Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, March 9, at noon ET.  Miley Cyrus is about to release the music video for her song "River." She shared a teaser and revealed the video drops Friday. Speaking of Miley, music tracker Luminate […]

todayMarch 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%