Rev Rock Report

Night Ranger postpones more shows following Jack Blades’ hospitalization

todayMarch 31, 2023

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Night Ranger fans are going to have to wait a few extra weeks to see the band back on the stage. The “Sister Christian” rockers just announced that two more shows have been affected by singer/bassist Jack Blades’ recent hospitalization.

The band revealed on social media that their April 14 show in Chandler, Arizona, has been postponed, while their April 22 appearance at the Rock From The Heart concert in Baltimore, Maryland, has been canceled. The Arizona show is expected to be rescheduled, and those with tickets to the Rock From The Heart concert will receive refunds.

“After consultation with Jack’s medical team, a few extra weeks recuperation before hitting the stage was advised,” the band shares. “Please do not fret, he is in great shape and excited to rock!”

Night Ranger announced Blades’ hospitalization earlier this month, explaining he was suffering from heart irregularities and needed to undergo a procedure. They initially postponed three shows due to his condition. The band’s next scheduled concert is supposed to happen May 13 in Dodge City, Kansas. A complete list of dates can be found at nightranger.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

