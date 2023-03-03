AD
Entertainment News

Ninth ‘Alien’ film will get underway next week

todayMarch 3, 2023

‘Alien’ – Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

20th Century Studios has announced that a ninth film in the Alien franchise will get underway in Budapest on March 9.

The latest entry will be directed and co-written by Don’t Breathe‘s Fede Alvarez. It will be produced by Ridley Scott, who directed 1979’s original Alien, and produced and directed the series’ most recent entries, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

The new movie stars Mare of Easttown‘s Cailee Spaeny, who will be joined by David Jonsson from HBO’s Industry and Archie Renaux from Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

According to the studio, the new film will center on “a group of young people on a distant world [who] find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The film took the place of District 9 director Neill Blomkamp‘s once-greenlit project that could have reunited Alien‘s original action hero Sigourney Weaver with Michael Biehn, her co-star in James Cameron‘s acclaimed 1986 sequel Aliens. That project fizzled, in part, when 20th Century Fox was acquired by ABC News’ parent company Disney and later rebranded 20th Century Studios.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

