Rev Rock Report

Nita Strauss rejoining Alice Cooper’s band for 2023 tour

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Nita Strauss is back in Alice Cooper‘s band.

The guitar virtuoso will join the “No More Mr. Nice Guy” outfit on the road for his 2023 tour after announcing she was leaving his live lineup last summer to play in Demi Lovato‘s band.

“She’s back!” Cooper declares in a press statement. “Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things.” 

Cooper adds that he’s “thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts,” who filled in for Strauss in 2022. Roberts previously played with Cooper in the ’80s.

Upon announcing her hiatus from Cooper’s band last year, Strauss called her previous eight years with the group “the experience of a lifetime,” adding, “I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful.” She later clarified to Louder that her absence from the band wasn’t necessarily permanent.

Cooper’s 2023 tour include headlining dates in April and May, followed by shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard and with Rob Zombie in the summer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

