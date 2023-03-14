On the road again: Robert Plant, John Fogerty & more set for Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

courtesy of Live Nation

Willie Nelson is bringing back the Outlaw Music Festival for another season. He’s announced 16 shows, which will continue this year’s celebration of his 90th birthday (his actual birthday is April 29).

The lineup for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour features Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Fogerty and Gov’t Mule, along with The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marcus King and others.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson shares. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

The tour kicks off June 23 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and runs through August 13 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with additional shows to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information, as well as the complete lineup, can be found at outlawmusicfestival.com.