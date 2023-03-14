AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

On the road again: Robert Plant, John Fogerty & more set for Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

todayMarch 14, 2023

courtesy of Live Nation

Willie Nelson is bringing back the Outlaw Music Festival for another season. He’s announced 16 shows, which will continue this year’s celebration of his 90th birthday (his actual birthday is April 29). 

The lineup for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour features Robert Plant and Alison KraussJohn Fogerty and Gov’t Mule, along with The Avett BrothersNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsMarcus King and others.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson shares. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.” 

The tour kicks off June 23 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and runs through August 13 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with additional shows to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information, as well as the complete lineup, can be found at outlawmusicfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

