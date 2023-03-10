AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

On This Day – March 10, 2003: The Police reunite at Rock Roll Hall of Fame Induction

todayMarch 10, 2023

On This Day, March 10, 2003…

The Police were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers reuniting for their first performance in 18 years.

They performed “Roxanne,” and “Message in a Bottle,” as well as their classic “Every Breath You Take,” joined by Aerosmith’s Steven TylerNo Doubt’s Gwen Stefani and John Mayer

Also getting inducted into the Hall of Fame on this day were The Clash, Elvis Costello & The AttractionsAC/DC and The Righteous Brothers.

Four years after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reunion, in February 2007, The Police reunited once again to open the 49th annual Grammy Awards, which was followed by a 30th anniversary reunion tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

