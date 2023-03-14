AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 14, 2005: U2, The Pretenders & more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, March 14, 2005 …

The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in New York City, with U2 and The Pretenders inducted into the prestigious institution, along with The O’JaysBuddy Guy and Percy Sledge.

U2 was inducted by Bruce Springsteen, who joined the band for a performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The band also performed “Until the End of the World,” “Pride (In The Name of Love)” and “Vertigo.” 

Neil Young was on hand to induct The Pretenders, who performed “My City Was Gone” and were then joined by Young for “The Needle and the Damage Done.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

press-‘em-all:-metallica-announces-partnership-with-furnace-record-pressing
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Press ‘Em All: Metallica announces partnership with Furnace Record Pressing

Blackened Recordings Metallica is following in the footsteps of Jack White by announcing a partnership with Furnace Record Pressing. The metal legends have acquired the majority interest in the Virginia-based vinyl pressing company, which was founded in 1996. Metallica's previously worked with Furnace for vinyl reissues of Master of Puppets and The Black Album, among others. "Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans," frontman James Hetfield […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%