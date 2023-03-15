AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On this Day, March 15, 1976: KISS releases their fourth album, ‘Destroyer’

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, March 15, 1976…

KISS released their fourth album, Destroyer, which included such future classics as “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God of Thunder” and the ballad “Beth,” which became their first top-10 single. 

The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Album chart, making it the third consecutive KISS record to make the top 40. 

Within a year, Destroyer was certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it the band’s first Platinum record, and was eventually certified Double Platinum.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

report:-running-back-david-montgomery,-detroit-lions-agree-on-three-year-deal
insert_link

Sports News

Report: Running back David Montgomery, Detroit Lions agree on three-year deal

(NEW YORK) -- Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is reportedly headed to Detroit. Citing a source, ESPN reports Montgomery, 25, has agreed on a three-year, $18 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The contract includes $11 million guaranteed. Montgomery was drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Since then, he has totaled 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in his four seasons with […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%