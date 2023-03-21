AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day March 21, 1994: Bruce Springsteen wins an Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia”

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day March 21, 1994…

Bruce Springsteen added an Oscar to his trophy case, winning the Academy Award for “Streets of Philadelphia,” which he wrote for the Tom Hanks movie Philadelphia. The tune was one of two tracks from the movie to be nominated, the other being “Philadelphia,” by Neil Young.

Philadelphia was one of the earliest mainstream films to deal with the HIV/AIDS crisis, and won Hanks an Oscar for Best Actor.

“Streets of Philadelphia” also won five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year. It peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking The Boss’ 12th and, to date, last top-10 single.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bobbi-kelly-ercoline,-woman-on-the-cover-of-the-woodstock-soundtrack,-dies﻿﻿
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, woman on the cover of the Woodstock soundtrack, dies﻿﻿

Rhino Entertainment Company/A Warner Music Group Company Bobbi Kelly Ercoline, whose photo appears on the cover of the soundtrack to Woodstock, has died at the age of 73. The news was announced on Facebook by her husband, Nick Ercoline, who was just her boyfriend when the iconic picture of them wrapped in a blanket was taken at the concert. “She lived her life well, and left this world in a much better place. If […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%