Rev Rock Report

On This Day March 22, 1980: Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” hits number one

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
On This Day, March 22, 1980… 

Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” hit number one on the Billboard singles chart, where it spent four weeks. The tune is the band’s first and only U.S. number-one single. 

Written by Roger Waters, “Another Brick in the Wall” was a three-part composition that appeared on the band’s 1979 rock opera The Wall. “Part 2,” the only portion that was released as a single, was a protest song against corporal punishment at schools.

The tune featured a chorus of school children, who were compensated at the time for their contribution with concert tickets, an album and a single. In 2004, however, they successfully sued for royalties.

“Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” went on to sell over a million copies and also topped the charts in the U.K., Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany and elsewhere.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

New Devo documentary in the works

Anne Fishbein/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images We’re about to learn a lot more about Devo: a new documentary on the band is currently in the works. Devo is described as the “first-ever fully authorized film” on the band, who formed in 1973 in the aftermath of the Kent State massacre and went on to have a huge hit in 1980 with “Whip It.” It's directed by Chris Smith, who previously directed the Netflix docs Frye and Tiger […]

todayMarch 22, 2023

