One hiker dead, one still missing as 11 more are airlifted due to severe weather

Gaj Rudolf / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least one hiker is dead and one still remains missing after a group of three were reported missing in Utah on Monday, officials say.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in Utah received a call from a spouse informing them that a party of three hikers — who had left on Friday to hike Buckskin Gulch on the border between Arizona and Utah — were supposed to have come back by Sunday but had never returned.

A search and rescue team was immediately initiated for the three missing hikers — all adult makes in their mid-40’s to mid-50’s — with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter being sent to the canyon where they had been hiking, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department.

“Camping debris was located which led to the location of one of the three hikers,” said Allan Alldredge of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in a statement obtained by ABC News. “A SLC helicopter with hoist capabilities was then flown over the canyon to lower someone to extract the hiker and get them medical attention.”

The hiker was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment, but authorities gave no further details on the man’s condition.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the three hikers reported missing in Buckskin Gulch on Monday has since been found dead while another still remains missing.

Authorities did not disclose how the man may have died but did confirm that the search for the third missing man is still currently active.

In separate instances, the search for the three hikers also led to multiple other rescues of people in the area who needed to be airlifted out due to severe weather, officials said.

“During this search, two other parties have called for SAR resulting in 11 people being airlifted out of the canyon due to severe weather,” said Alldredge.

The identity of the victims have yet to be released and the search and rescue operation for the last missing man is ongoing.