AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One hiker dead, one still missing as 11 more are airlifted due to severe weather

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gaj Rudolf / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least one hiker is dead and one still remains missing after a group of three were reported missing in Utah on Monday, officials say.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in Utah received a call from a spouse informing them that a party of three hikers — who had left on Friday to hike Buckskin Gulch on the border between Arizona and Utah — were supposed to have come back by Sunday but had never returned.

A search and rescue team was immediately initiated for the three missing hikers — all adult makes in their mid-40’s to mid-50’s — with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter being sent to the canyon where they had been hiking, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department.

“Camping debris was located which led to the location of one of the three hikers,” said Allan Alldredge of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in a statement obtained by ABC News. “A SLC helicopter with hoist capabilities was then flown over the canyon to lower someone to extract the hiker and get them medical attention.”

The hiker was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment, but authorities gave no further details on the man’s condition.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the three hikers reported missing in Buckskin Gulch on Monday has since been found dead while another still remains missing.

Authorities did not disclose how the man may have died but did confirm that the search for the third missing man is still currently active.

In separate instances, the search for the three hikers also led to multiple other rescues of people in the area who needed to be airlifted out due to severe weather, officials said.

“During this search, two other parties have called for SAR resulting in 11 people being airlifted out of the canyon due to severe weather,” said Alldredge.

The identity of the victims have yet to be released and the search and rescue operation for the last missing man is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

massive-seaweed-bloom-headed-to-florida-is-a-mystery-to-scientists
insert_link

National News

Massive seaweed bloom headed to Florida is a mystery to scientists

(NEW YORK) -- Five thousand miles long, 400 miles wide, and over six million tons, a massive bloom of seaweed is drifting toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. Scientists at the University of South Florida, with the help of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, have been tracking the bloom of sargassum, a type of brown seaweed, using satellites. Originating in the Atlantic Ocean, the bloom is approaching the […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%