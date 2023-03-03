AD




‘One Thing at a Time’: Morgan Wallen does surprise hometown show

todayMarch 3, 2023

ABC

Morgan Wallen has released his long-awaited third studio album, One Thing at a Time. The expansive 36-song record spotlights Morgan’s diverse musical influences, which include country, alternative and hip-hop, and features collaborations with Eric ChurchHardy and Ernest.

“This record is as personal and honest as I know how to be, and represents my journey over the past two years,” Morgan says. “I loved being back in the studio making new music and I’m super excited to see what my fans think because this is for you guys.”

Just a night before his album dropped, Morgan returned to his hometown high school, Gibbs High School, in Sneedville, Tennessee, for a surprise concert. At the end of the show, Morgan presented his alma mater with a check for $35,000 on behalf of the Morgan Wallen Foundation to buy musical instruments for students.

The global superstar will celebrate One Thing at a Time with a free acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Friday night. The full performance will also stream live on Morgan’s Instagram,Facebook, YouTube and TikTok pages.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

