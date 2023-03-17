AD
Buck Country Music News

One thing that you won’t find Thomas Rhett doing? Listening to podcasts

todayMarch 17, 2023

ABC

While many have jumped on the podcast train and admitted to bingeing their favorite shows for hours, Thomas Rhett hasn’t. In fact, the country star and father of four says it’s foreign territory and he doesn’t listen to any. 

“I think I’m the last person in the world that has hopped on the podcast train,” Thomas says.

“I’m also never alone in the car. I’m always, like, got two kids in the back seat, and if I were to turn on, like, a Joe Rogan podcast, I think they’d be like, ‘What are we listening to?'” he says. “So, maybe one day when all four of my kids are in school I’ll become a podcaster type of person, but I am not as of late.”

Thomas is currently climbing up the country charts with his latest single, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings.” This summer he will hit the road for his Home Team Tour 23, with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith as opening acts. The 40-city trek kicks off on May 4 in Des Moines, Iowa, before concluding in Nashville on September 29.

For tickets, visit Thomas’ website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

