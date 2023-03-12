Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

ABC

Brendan Fraser is an Oscar winner. The 54-year-old took home the trophy for Best Actor at the 95th annual Academy Awards Sunday night for his role as a 600-pound man in The Whale.

“So this is what the multiverse looks like,” Brendan said as he accepted his award, holding back tears. He then thanked his director Darren Aronofsky “for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale.” He later thanked his sons for all their support.

Fraser added, “I started in this business 30 years ago and things, they didn’t come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped.”

Fellow nominees for Best Actor included Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.

Holding dual Canadian/American citizenship, Brendan’s win makes him the first-ever Canadian to win the Oscar for Best Actor.