Entertainment News

Oscars 2023: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win Best Director for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

todayMarch 13, 2023

Background
ABC

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the trophy for Best Director at the 95th annual Academy Awards Sunday night for their film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Known as “The Daniels,” the pair also took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film earlier in the evening.

“Our fellow nominees, you guys are our heroes, this is weird,” Scheinert said in his acceptance speech, thanking his parents, “for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films, or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody.”

Kwan added, “I know every director agrees with me when I say a director is nothing without their incredible cast and crew,” adding,  “If our movie has greatness and genius it’s only because they have greatness and genius flowing through their hearts and souls and minds and they gave that precious gift to our film.”

He then shared, “There is greatness in every single person, it doesn’t matter who they are. You have a genius that is waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you so much to everyone who has unlocked my genius.”

With their win The Daniels become the third duo in Oscar history to win the Best Director award. Previous winning pairs include Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise for 1961’s West Side Story, and Joel and Ethan Coen for 2007’s No Country For Old Men.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

