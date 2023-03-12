AD
Entertainment News

Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture

todayMarch 12, 2023

ABC

Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film won over fellow nominees All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisThe FabelmansTár,  Top Gun: MaverickTriangle of Sadness and Women Talking

“This feels incredible,” said producer Jonathan Wang. “There is no movie without our brilliant and big-hearted cast and crew. But not just these beautiful souls here, also up there and in little Tokyo, we see you. So, this award is ours.”

“But this is for my dad, who like so many immigrant parents died young and he is so proud of me, not because of this, but because we made this movie with what he taught me to do, which is no person is more important than profits. And no one is more important than anyone else,” he continued. “And these weirdos right here supported me in doing that. Memory eternal.”

Wang also shouted out the film’s directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels.

“I love you guys. You just won Best Picture,” he concluded. 

Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars: Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Picture.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

