Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant blasted for cringeworthy red carpet interview

todayMarch 12, 2023

Background
Hugh Grant is making Oscar headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor is being blasted for how he acted while being interviewed by Ashley Graham on the red carpet before the show.

When asked what his favorite thing about the Oscars was, he struggled for an answer before sharing, “Um, well it’s fascinating. The whole humanity is here. It’s a vanity fair.”  Graham apparently thought he was talking about the Vanity Fair Oscar party, and things just got more awkward as the interview went on.

Asked who he was excited about seeing he responded, “No one in particular,” which was followed by a question about what he was wearing, to which he replied, “Just my suit.”

Trying to get some kind of interesting answer out of Grant, Graham asked him about his small role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to which he commented, “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds.” “Yeah, but still! You showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham prodded, to which Grant responded, “Um, almost.”

After Ashley ended the interview by saying, “It was nice to talk to you,” Grant could be seen rolling his eyes, and folks on the internet had issues with all of it. 

“Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant,” one person tweeted, while another added, “Hugh Grant wins the Oscar for…Jerk of the Night!!!” 

Another questioned, “Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant d*** all the time?,” adding, “He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he’s too good for his industry of choice.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

