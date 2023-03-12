AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Oscars 2023: Rihanna and her baby bump perform “Lift Me Up”

todayMarch 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Just weeks after slaying at the Super Bowl, Rihanna, who’s expecting her second child, cut a gorgeous and glamorous figure at the Academy Awards, performing her Best Original Song nominee “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna wore her hair down and combed back from her face, and her ears and neck were dripping with diamonds. She wore long black gloves, and a strapless black halter top with long sparkling fringes that cascaded down and partially covered her baby bump.  A pair of highly embellished black trousers completed her look.

She stood on a rustic, African-inspired platform, and was backed up by string players as she sang the emotional song, which was created as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

If “Lift Me Up” wins, it’ll be Rihanna’s first Oscar win.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

oscars-2023:-‘rrr’-song-“naatu-naatu”-turns-oscars-into-a-dance-party
insert_link

Entertainment News

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ song “Naatu Naatu” turns Oscars into a dance party

Kevin Winter/Getty Images A performance of "Naatu Naatu," the Best Original Song nominee from the Indian film RRR, earned a standing ovation Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards. The first song ever nominated from an Indian production has become a worldwide sensation thanks to its inclusion in a key scene of the film. It's a non-stop dance number that literally has had movie audiences dancing in the theater. The […]

todayMarch 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%