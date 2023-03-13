AD
Oscars 2023: What the stars wore

todayMarch 13, 2023

The champagne-colored carpet was in full effect at the 2023 Oscars Sunday night.

Celebrities wore their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

There was an unforgettable look from Florence Pugh, who wore a stunning Valentino ensemble that included black shorts. Rihanna also turned heads in a black Alaïa dress that featured a sheer panel revealing her growing baby bump.

Here are some other standouts:

Michelle Yeoh: The Best Actress winner stunned in a white Dior Haute Couture gown with a mesh illusion neckline and layers of feather fringe.

Austin Butler: He kept it classy in a black velvet tux by Saint Laurent and heeled boots.

Angela Bassett: Bassett glowed in a royal purple curve-hugging gown and diamond snake necklace. 

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Best Supporting Actress winner wore a long-sleeve nude embellished with sparkle and shimmer.

Mindy Kaling: She stunned in a white Vera Wang gown on the carpet, then changed into an identical version of the dress in black while presenting.

Cate Blanchett: The actress opted for a two-tone black-and-blue Louis Vuitton ensemble. 

Tems: Tems looked like a cloud in an all white gown, with a thigh-high slit by Lever Couture. The sweeping headpiece stirred up criticism online, though, for blocking the view of the attendees seated behind her.

Paul Mescal: Mescal spiced up his black trousers with a white shirt and jacket, black bow tie, and red rose boutonnière. 

Malala Yousafzai: Malala rocked a silver shimmery hooded gown designed by Ralph Lauren. 

Nicole Kidman: Kidman wore an Armani Privé one-sleeve black dress with a thigh high split and rosettes at the top of her shoulder and thigh. 

Hong Chau: Chau wore an elegant blush pink high neck, sleeveless Prada gown with a black sequined feather train. 

Janelle Monae: The singer and actress wrote a playful orange Vera Wang gown with a black deep plunge top and black-studded choker. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

