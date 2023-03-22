AD
Paramount launching pop-up ‘Grease’ diner to promote ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’

todayMarch 22, 2023

Paramount+/Eduardo Araquel

One of the locations made famous in the movie Grease is coming to real life, thanks to Paramount+. To promote its prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the streaming service is opening the doors of the Frosty Palace, the favorite hangout of Rydell High’s students.

First seen in the 1978 smash Grease with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and of course a main location in Pink Ladies, the diner will be recreated for a two-day interactive event in Los Angeles, where fans “can expect to be completely immersed in nostalgia as they are transported back in time and surrounded by retro 1950s tunes and custom décor, all while enjoying twists on familiar diner fare and partaking in iconic social media-worthy photo moments.”

There will also be merchandise and other giveaways during the event, which will run Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7.

Tickets and details for the event can be found here.

Incidentally, the pop-up is being held at another iconic retro movie location, Mel’s Diner on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood — a main location for George Lucas‘ classic American Graffiti, which was set in 1962.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

