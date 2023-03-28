Parker McCollum to bring “Handle On You” to ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

Parker McCollum will perform “Handle On You” for his debut appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 30.

Of the song, Parker shares, “It’s a super honest song, and it really means a lot to me when I listen to it and think back on that time on what I was going through. You know, I was drinking to try to get out of a bad spot which is never gonna work, but I don’t regret it at all because we wrote ‘Handle On You’ from literally living exactly what that song’s about.”

“Handle On You” serves as the lead single from Parker’s forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, which is dropping on May 12.

“Handle On You” is currently number five and climbing on the country charts.

Check your local listings to watch The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.