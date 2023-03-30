AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum’s got a “Handle” on a Gold certification

todayMarch 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Parker McCollum‘s “Handle On You” has been certified Gold by the RIAA. 

“Another Gold record – what an awesome thing to be able to say,” Parker shares. “I can’t thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y’all keep this whole thing going and I couldn’t do it without you.”

“Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist,” adds UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe. “At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Cindy and RIAA SVP of Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones also presented Parker and his management team with a plaque on March 28 to celebrate this accomplishment. A picture of this milestone moment is on Parker’s website.

“Handle On You” is currently top five and rising on the country charts. It also serves as the lead single from Parker’s forthcoming album, Never Enough, which arrives on May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day,-march-30,-1945:-eric-clapton-is-born
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 30, 1945: Eric Clapton is born

On This Day, March 30, 1945 ... Eric Patrick Clapton was born in Surrey, England, and would go on to be regarded as one of the most influential and successful musicians to emerge from the 1960s British music scene. Clapton started his career with The Yardbirds and went on to have successful careers with such groups as Cream with Ginger Baker, Blind Faith with Steve Winwood, and Derek and the Dominoes. Clapton eventually went solo, releasing his debut solo album in […]

todayMarch 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%