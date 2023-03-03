AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum’s video for “Rest Of My Life” shines a light on addiction

todayMarch 3, 2023

Parker McCollum has unveiled a powerful music video for his song “Rest Of My Life.” The cinematic visualizer tells a heart-rending and, at times, too-hard-to-watch story of addiction, devastation, sobriety and redemption. 

“’Rest Of My Life’ is my favorite song I have ever written, and I always felt like it deserved a music video,” Parker tells the press. “I really wanted to push the limits, and I didn’t want to get done with this video and feel like we could’ve done more. So many talented people working on it made it easy to capture the feeling this song is about, even if it’s more graphic and intense than what I was going through at the time I wrote it. Hopefully, it helps somebody.”

“Rest Of My Life” is featured on Parker’s third studio album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The 2021 project was his first with MCA Nashville and spawned the No. 1 hit single “Pretty Heart.”

Parker is currently climbing up the Mediabase country chart with his latest single, “Handle On You,” which previews his forthcoming record, Never Enough, dropping May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

