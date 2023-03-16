AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Patti Smith, Graham Nash & more pay tribute to Paul McCartney in New York City

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bob Gruen

Paul McCartney was celebrated at a tribute concert in New York City Wednesday night, with an all-star lineup performing some of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s classic tunes. 

The Music of Paul McCartney, a benefit show put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, featured performances by Graham Nash, Nancy Wilson, Wings guitarist Denny Laine, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant and more, with a special surprise appearance by Patti Smith.

Showbiz 411 reports that Smith treated the crowd to a performance of The Beatles track “She’s Leaving Home,” while the concert also featured performances of “Band on the Run” by Wilson and Laine, “For No One” by Nash,  “Yesterday” by Lyle Lovett, “Maybe I’m Amazed”  by Betty LaVette and “Let It Be” by New York’s Resistance Revival Chorus

The night ended with a finale that featured all the performers singing “Hey Jude.”

Dorf has been organizing these tribute shows since 2004, with previous concerts paying tribute to such artists as The WhoVan MorrisonDavid Bowie and The Rolling Stones. The concerts raise money for organizations that provide music education programs and opportunities for underserved youth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

u2’s-bono-offers-non-apology-for-his-band-and-career
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

U2’s Bono offers non-apology for his band and career

courtesy of Apple Music While U2 certainly has a lot of fans, there are also plenty of people who think they take themselves a bit too seriously, and now Bono is apologizing for that ... sort of. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the rocker reads off a so-called apology, before pretty much taking it all back. “I apologize for having the unreasonableness of youth as I enter my 60s,” he shares.  “I apologize […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%