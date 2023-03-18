AD
Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney “very happy” with New York concert tribute

todayMarch 18, 2023

Bob Gruen

Paul McCartney was celebrated with a musical tribute in New York earlier this week, as previously reported. While he wasn’t there to see it himself, it certainly appears that he approved of what went down.

The Music of Paul McCartney, a benefit show put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, featured performances by Patti SmithGraham Nash, Nancy WilsonWings guitarist Denny LaineBruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant and more. McCartney took to social media to show his appreciation. 

The Beatles legend shared the Rolling Stone article about the concert, adding the comment, “Last night’s tribute concert made this boy from Liverpool very happy.” 

And it was all for a good cause, with the concert raising money for organizations that provide music education programs and opportunities for underserved youth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

