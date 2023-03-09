AD
Pedro Pascal reveals he fell asleep while The Mountain gouged out his eyes on ‘Game of Thrones’

todayMarch 9, 2023

HBO Max

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Pedro Pascal can currently be seen shepherding two special kiddos on two hit shows, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

However, not too long ago he was famous for being the guy who got his skull crushed in a fight between his Oberyn Martell and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson‘s hulking Ser Gregor Clegane, best known as The Mountain, on Game of Thrones.

But despite the grisly scene, Pedro revealed on the hot wings-eating show Hot Ones he actually fell asleep while The Mountain gouged out his eyes.

“It was the best part of the day,” he enthused. “It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He’s over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they’ve got piping — or tubing — through his body into his forearms to his thumbs pumping this cool blood.”

He calls the actor “the gentlest guy ever. I felt no pressure at all, he was so hyperaware of it.”

He explains, “There were all of these fleshy bits that they were placing all over my face and pumping blood so that it would pool and spread through the amphitheater … And I was dead asleep. It was so hot and this stuff was so cooling to the touch and you had to be really, really still. That was the most relaxing and knowing also that we had gotten to the end of this four-day fight … it was very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve been in.”

A poor sleeper normally, Pascal laughed, “I realize now that I need to be [masked with] pieces of flesh, gelatinous pieces of meat, cool to the touch, face meat and cooling blood, and maybe I’ll finally get a f***ing good night’s sleep.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

