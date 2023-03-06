AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Permanent teenager” Seth Rogen presents teaser to ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies have released the teaser to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a computer-animated adventure starring the titular heroes that was co-produced, the teaser says, by “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen.

The studios tease, “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

The movie will be the first time the “heroes in a half shell” will be seen in theaters since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Rogen and Nick have pulled out all the stops with the voice cast for the new adventure.

Mutant Mayhem will feature the voices of Rogen as the warthog Bepop and John Cena as his rhino partner in crime, Rocksteady; The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri voices O’Neil; Jackie Chan plays Master Splinter, and Paul Rudd voices the skateboarding lizard Mondo Gecko. The cast also includes Ice Cube, Rose Byrne and Giancarlo Esposito.

The movie hits theaters August 4, 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cruisin’-tough:-new-kids-on-the-block’s-fan-cruise-sets-sail-in-october
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Cruisin’ Tough: New Kids on the Block’s fan cruise sets sail in October

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Attention, Blockheads: Get ready to set sail with New Kids on the Block on the eighth installment of their fan cruise. The NKOTB Cruise 2023 is set for October 12-16, departing from Miami on the Carnival Conquest, stopping at Half Moon Cay and then returning to Miami. Fan club presales start March 9 at noon ET; presales for previous cruise guests start that day at 2 p.m. ET. The general sale […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%