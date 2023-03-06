“Permanent teenager” Seth Rogen presents teaser to ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies have released the teaser to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a computer-animated adventure starring the titular heroes that was co-produced, the teaser says, by “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen.

The studios tease, “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

The movie will be the first time the “heroes in a half shell” will be seen in theaters since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Rogen and Nick have pulled out all the stops with the voice cast for the new adventure.

Mutant Mayhem will feature the voices of Rogen as the warthog Bepop and John Cena as his rhino partner in crime, Rocksteady; The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri voices O’Neil; Jackie Chan plays Master Splinter, and Paul Rudd voices the skateboarding lizard Mondo Gecko. The cast also includes Ice Cube, Rose Byrne and Giancarlo Esposito.

The movie hits theaters August 4, 2023.