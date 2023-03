AD

Spring a Pet from the Shelter Pet Adoption Event is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kerr County Animal Services, 3600 Loop 534, in Kerrville. The event is sponsored by Kerrville Pets Alive! and Ken Stoepel Ford.

KPA! is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets in Kerr County and assisting KCAS with funding and volunteers as well as providing welfare resources to the Kerr County community. Since its formation, Kerr County has seen a substantial decrease in the number of pets euthanized in Kerr County.

For additional information visit www.kerrvillepetsalive.com.

