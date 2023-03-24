AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pete Townshend drops first solo single in 29 years, “Can’t Outrun The Truth”

todayMarch 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Polydor

He’s been teasing it for weeks, and now The Who’s Pete Townshend has finally released his brand new solo single, “Can’t Outrun The Truth.” The new tune was composed and produced by his wife, Rachel Fuller, under her nom de plume, Charlie Pepper

Rachel previously shared that the song was inspired by the feelings of isolation many were dealing with during the beginning of the pandemic: “I really started to think about how unbelievably difficult this period of time was going to be for so many people.”

“Can’t Outrun The Truth,” which features cover art from renowned artist Damien Hirst, is Townshend’s first solo single in 29 years. He’s also released a video for the track, which is his first solo video in 40 years.

A portion of each “Can’t Outrun The Truth” download will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

first-female-player-on-an-atlantic-league-baseball-team-shares-her-grand-slam-mindset
insert_link

Sports News

First female player on an Atlantic League baseball team shares her grand-slam mindset

(NEW YORK) -- Kelsie Whitmore, 24, considers herself a proud daughter, sister, competitor, athlete and friend. If that wasn't enough, she just so happens to be the first woman to ever start and pitch for an Atlantic League baseball team, taking the pitcher's mound for the Staten Island FerryHawks' 2022 season. "You know those things in life that you can't explain and you just know it's your truth? That's how […]

todayMarch 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%