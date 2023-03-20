Pink Floyd looks back at ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ tour for 50th anniversary

Sony Music

Pink Floyd continues to celebrate this year’s 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, and has just shared a new video looking back at the groundbreaking tour in support of the album.

The clip looks at the first-ever use of their large circular screen at the back of the stage, and their surround sound system. It features commentary from Roger Waters, as well as Aubrey Powell of album cover design company Hipgnosis, and Ian Emes, who did the animation for the “Time” sequence for the Dark Side tour.

There’s also an interview with Jill Furmanovsky, who shot the majority of the photos on the tour. Those photos are included in the new book Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon: 50th Anniversary, which is included in the 50th anniversary box set, available now.

“Floyd were unique at the time, they were breaking all these boundaries technically. It was a totally immersive experience,” she shares. “It was a really good time for the band. Everyone was in their prime. They seemed to be enjoying all of it.”