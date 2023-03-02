Piper Perabo says she knows better “than to speak outside the ranch” regarding ‘Yellowstone”s future

Paramount Network

On Wednesday’s red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards gala in Los Angeles, Yellowstone‘s Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo were asked by Entertainment Tonight about rumors the show was drawing to an end.

As reported, there have been rumors of disagreements with the producers about Kevin Costner‘s shooting schedule, which might lead to either the end of the series or his character, John Dutton’s, involvement in it. Officially, Paramount Network remained mum on the reports.

Perabo, who joined the cast as environmental activist Summer Higgins in season 4, warned ET, “I mean there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don’t believe everything you hear!”

For country star Lainey, playing Abby on Yellowstone was her first acting gig and she hopes it continues, regardless of what shakes out. “I don’t know much, but I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it. And I know they haven’t taken me to the train station, so I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it!” The latter referred to the euphemism of how the show’s Dutton clan eliminates their problems.

Perabo added of star Costner, her onscreen love interest for a spell, “He’s so amazing. He’s such a movie star and it’s so inspiring to be around an actor like that.”

She added of the show’s future, mentioning its creator, “Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I’m excited to see what happens next.”