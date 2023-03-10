AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Podcaster, husband fatally shot by stalker who broke into Washington home: Police

todayMarch 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sheila Paras/Getty Images/STOCK

(REDMOND, Wash.) — A podcaster and her husband were shot and killed in their Redmond, Washington, home after a suspected stalker broke into the house at 1:45 a.m. Friday.

The stalking suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, was also found dead in the house.

Redmond police responded to a report of a shooting and found three people dead in the house after the mother of the female victim had escaped the home and called police from a neighbor’s house.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who lived in the house lying on the ground in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of Khodakaramrezaei and the man’s wife, who was allegedly being stalked by the suspect.

The suspect had broken into the house through a window, Redmond Police spokesperson Jill Green told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

The suspect also had an altercation with the mother before she was able to escape.

“Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her. The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him,” Redmond Police said in a press release Friday.

Police were familiar with the victim and residence as there was an ongoing stalking investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in a statement. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

christopher-mcquarrie-welcomes-‘ted-lasso’-emmy-winner-hannah-waddingham-to-the-‘mission:-impossible’-team
insert_link

Entertainment News

Christopher McQuarrie welcomes ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ team

Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso' -- Apple TV+ Director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie and star and producer Tom Cruise are hard at work on Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Two, but they've had time to add another big star. On Friday, McQuarrie posted an Instagram shot of the Emmy winner looking serious, wearing a baseball-style cap and looking into the distance as she stands at what appears to be […]

todayMarch 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%