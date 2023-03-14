Press ‘Em All: Metallica announces partnership with Furnace Record Pressing

Blackened Recordings

Metallica is following in the footsteps of Jack White by announcing a partnership with Furnace Record Pressing.

The metal legends have acquired the majority interest in the Virginia-based vinyl pressing company, which was founded in 1996. Metallica’s previously worked with Furnace for vinyl reissues of Master of Puppets and The Black Album, among others.

“Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans,” frontman James Hetfield says. “This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future.”

Meanwhile, Metallica is prepping the release of a new album, 72 Seasons. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrives April 14.