AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen + Adam Lambert add more Rhapsody Tour dates

todayMarch 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Queen + Adam Lambert have added more dates to their North American Rhapsody Tour.

The band has added eight new dates “due to overwhelming fan demand,” including second shows in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. 

The tour now features 22 shows overall, opening October 4 in Baltimore, Maryland, and now wrapping November 12 in Los Angeles. 

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of shows can be found at queenonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

juror-in-gwyneth-paltrow-ski-trial-case-speaks-out
insert_link

Entertainment News

Juror in Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial case speaks out

Rick Bowmer/Getty Images One of the jurors in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial case is speaking out in an ABC News exclusive after siding with the A-list actress Thursday. The jury sided with the actor and Goop CEO, concluding that Paltrow was not at fault in a 2016 collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson on a Utah ski slope. Samantha Imrie was juror number 11 in the trial. "The whole […]

todayMarch 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%