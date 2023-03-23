Rapper Taxstone convicted of shooting bodyguard during New York concert

Ilkay Dede / EyeEm / Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Darryl Campbell, better known as the rapper and hip-hop podcaster Taxstone, was convicted Thursday in New York of manslaughter in connection with the 2016 shooting of a bodyguard during a concert at Irving Plaza.

A jury in Manhattan found Taxstone guilty of shooting and killing Ronald McPhatter and seriously injuring three others.

He will be sentenced next month for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg called a “tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue.”

The shooting stemmed from a longtime feud Taxstone had with Roland Collins, known as rapper Troy Ave, who testified against him, prosecutors said. McPhatter was Troy Ave’s bodyguard.

Rapper TI was performing when the shots were fired. Troy Ave was on deck to perform.