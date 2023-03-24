Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram on Friday, March 24, to share a joint statement from herself and Toth announcing the split, which comes days before their 12th anniversary on March 26.

“We have some personal news to share,” the statement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011 and share son Tennessee, who turned 10 last year.

Prior to Toth, Witherspoon was married to her Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. She and Phillippe share two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.