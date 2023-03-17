AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Regina Hall shares what’s next for her career and her St. Patrick’s Day plans

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Jameson Irish Whiskey

Regina Hall kicked off 2023 by going viral after presenting at the Golden Globes, what’s next for her though is little bit more low-key.

“I’ve been really excited about producing,” she told ABC Audio, adding that one of her upcoming projects will come from her production company RH Negative. I’ve been really excited to have acting projects, which I don’t really talk about early, really, to be honest, just because I am usually mentally preparing, hoping I don’t mess up somebody’s stuff.”

Before the actress jumps into full work mode, though, she plans on enjoying the time off with a drink or two in honor of the holiday on March 17.

“I will be drinking on St. Patrick’s Day so I can do a nice celebration before I go into a bunch of hard work,” she shared. “I’m gonna just probably get with some of my friends… have a good time, you know, with spirits. Enjoying spirits and laughter with friends.”

Her spirit of choice? Jameson Irish Whiskey, who she teamed up with to encourage fans to take SPTO (St. Patrick’s Day Time Off) from work to spend time with family and friends. 

As for how she likes to enjoy her drink, she said, “I like a neat drink… depending on the time of day, I can do it on the rocks.”

“If I feel a little more fun, I like to add like ginger-ale just for a little fizz and lime. I don’t know what you call that, but I like a little Jameson, ginger-ale, and some lime,” she adds. “It kind of just depends on the time of day. But since it’s St Patrick’s Day, I guess you can drink all day and try all three.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-lady-gaga-rehearse-her-oscars-performance-in-full-glam
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Watch Lady Gaga rehearse her Oscars performance in full glam

If watching Lady Gaga perform her nominated song "Hold My Hand" on the Oscars with no makeup, a t-shirt and ripped jeans was jarring for you, don't worry -- Gaga's got you. On Thursday, the star posted a video on TikTok captioned, "The rehearsal no one saw." It shows Gaga performing "Hold My Hand" on a piano in her hotel room in her full red carpet glam look: dramatic makeup, […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%