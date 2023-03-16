AD
Rev Rock Report

Report: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked in Florida

todayMarch 16, 2023

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen ﻿was the victim of an attack outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend.

TMZ obtained the police report from the incident, which reveals Allen was the victim of a sneak attack by 19-year-old Max Hartley, who was hiding behind a pole and rushed Allen as he was smoking a cigarette outside the hotel. A women tried to help the drummer, but was also attacked. Hartley knocked her to the ground, and grabbed her by the hair and dragged her as she tried to run back to the hotel to get help.

Hartley was eventually arrested after cops caught him breaking car windows at a nearby parking garage. He was charged with elder abuse, battery and criminal mischief. He was eventually released on bail.  

So far there’s no word on Allen’s condition. He and the band were in Florida for a stop on their tour with Mötley Crüe. The Stadium Tour’s next show is happening May 22 in Sheffield, England.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

